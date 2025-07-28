To the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides

Dear Mr President,

Following the recent fire, Souni is still under threat. Preliminary estimates indicate that at least 73 homes have been destroyed or damaged, with total damage estimated in millions of euros. The threat of further flare-ups persists, with new hotspots reported daily in several areas.

The residents of Souni have formed an initiative group to coordinate the actions of volunteers who patrol the streets around the clock and respond to flare-ups. Despite the active help of hundreds of volunteers, an effective response requires coordinated intervention from government authorities.

Currently, the municipality of Souni is failing to adequately clear dry vegetation and debris, which increases the risks. Underground smouldering hotspots, which pose a risk of new fires and toxic air pollution, remain unaddressed.

International best practices show that in such cases, the following measures are required:

Dousing smouldering areas with water and foam,

Digging the soil,

Use of firebreaks,

Constant monitoring of the condition of the area,

Providing volunteers with personal protective equipment,

Conducting preventive medical measures for the population.

In light of the above, we respectfully request that you:

Take personal control of the situation,

Organise effective elimination of all fire sources, including underground smouldering: douse with water and foam, dig the soil, create firebreaks, send tractors, cover with sand;

Facilitate interaction with the initiative group on the ground;

Involve specialised organisations and experts, including international ones, to assess and address the risks.

This letter aims to inform and urgently request immediate action. Thank you for your attention, and we look forward to practical assistance.

Sincerely,

On behalf of the residents of the village of Souni