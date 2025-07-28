Hello August, hello (more) festivals.

If you are staying put, there is plenty going on to keep you busy. Beach breaks, mountain road trips and festivals of all kinds arrive to make Cyprus’ holiday month even more exciting. Here are new and returning festivals that will enrich August’s agenda

Fengaros Festival: July 31-August 2

Our selection starts with Fengaros Festival, which this year moves to Kornos village for the first time. Lumina Botanical Gardens will host the festival’s 13th edition from July 31 to August 2. Five stages will be set up, with over 60 performances by both local and international musicians entertaining festivalgoers across the three days. Apart from music, there will also be contemporary dance, live podcasts, workshops, comedy and camping under the pine trees.

www.fengaros.com

International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama: Until August 2

Happening since early July, two more productions will be presented at the esteemed theatre festival before it concludes its 2025 edition. Euripides’ tragedy Iphigenia in Tauris is the Cypriot production of this year’s festival, directed by Onisiforos Onisiforou and brought to the stage by a remarkable team of artists from Cyprus’ contemporary theatre scene. Its last performance will take place in Nicosia, at the Makarios III Amphitheatre on July 29. Greece’s Poreia Theatre will present the festival’s last event. Sophocles’ Electra at Curium Ancient Theatre on August 1 and 2.

www.greekdramafest.com

11th Arts & Culture Festival of Ayios Theodoros Larnaca: August 1-3

Three days of music, art, food, theatre, dance and tradition are about to fill the Larnaca district village as it returns with its summer festival. This year, there will be traditional pasta-making workshops, vegan recipe demonstrations, a traditional market and Cypriot music and dancing. Its highlight is perhaps the evening of August 2, as the popular Greek duo Dionysis Schoinas and Kaiti Garmbi will perform live.

www.agiostheodoros.org

20th Lemesos International Documentary Festival: August 1-8

In the first week of August, the heart of Limassol will fill with thrilling, ground-breaking documentaries, 24 to be exact, as the annual festival returns. Screenings from filmmakers from around the world, as well as local producers and directors, make up the programme this year, shining the light on pressing social issues.

www.filmfestival.com.cy

Paphos Beer Festival: August 7-10

Four days of beer-drinking and street food-eating await as the Paphos Beer Festival returns. Taking over the Medieaval Castle square once more, the event will not only share a large variety of local and imported beer, world cuisine and live entertainment but also offer an opportunity to go to Oktoberfest. Check out the competition’s requirements on the website.

www.cyprusbeerfestival.com

24th Countryside Animafest Cyprus: August 8-10

Salamiou village in the Paphos district will welcome campers, artists and animation enthusiasts in the second weekend of August for this beloved Cypriot festival. Each evening, animation screenings will be presented in the field showcasing different competition categories; local, international and children are among them. Performing live will be Cypriot artists, including Monsieur Doumani, Vasilis Philippou Trio, Aloni Quartet and Whitehound. Daytime workshops on pinhole cameras and handmade animation techniques and exhibitions will also entertain festivalgoers.

www.animafest.com.cy

One Love Festival Cyprus: August 8-10

Reggae fans can head to Timi in Paphos for another three-day summer party at One Love Festival Cyprus. Musicians from all over the world will travel to the Base Venue to perform live, including DJ sets. Seaside camping, food and crafts markets, a children’s zone and all-day fiestas will unfold.

www.onelovefestivalcy.com

6th Antilalos Festival Kyperounta: August 13

Kyperounta Park will welcome the Antilalos Festival, where visitors can enjoy live music for free. This year’s musical line-up includes Evdokia Kadi, Vyronas Potsos, the Yaravan Band and Anna Kalogirou among others. Beers, wines, burgers, and souvlakia will add to the atmosphere.

www.facebook.com/antilalosfestival

43rd Lefkara Festival: August 8-18

For ten days, central Lefkara will turn into a festive ground with daily live music, dance performances, exhibitions, food stalls and concerts. Tributes to Manos Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis and Giorgos Zambetas will take place, magic shows will entertain children, performers from Greece, concerts by Nikos Kourkoulis and a grand fiesta with Klaudia, Michalis Rakintzis, Lakis Papadopoulos, Giannis Giokarinis, Nikos Ziogalas and Vasilis Kazoulis will bring the village to life in mid-August.

www.lefkara.org.cy

25th Paradise Jazz Festival: August 22-23

In the quiet village of Gialia, above Paphos’ Argaka, the 25th edition of this renowned jazz festival will unfold towards the end of August. Thirty musicians in four performances will entertain jazz lovers this year, starting with the excellent collaboration of three Cypriot artists with the talented Spanish musician Xavi Castillo and his team. The seven musicians will present a musical portrait of Joan Miro, followed by the sound of the 13-piece Big Band of the Limassol Jazz Syndicate, and ending on Saturday with the fusion grooves from funk and Brazilian styles of the Kickers Band Quintet, and with Macumba’s blend of Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms with a modern jazz aesthetic.

www.paradisejazzfestival.com

More festivals will happen throughout August all over Cyprus including the 46th Dionysia Festival in Stroumbi (August 15-16), the Ayia Napa Traditional Flavours (August 29-30), the AntiSkino Performing Arts Festival which moves to Nicosia this August, and a brand-new event, the 1st Larnaca Cinema Festival (August 29-31) bringing more outdoor film screenings.