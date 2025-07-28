US President Donald Trump said on Monday the number one priority in Gaza was getting people fed, because “you have a lot of starving people”, adding that he was not going to take a position on Palestinian statehood at the moment.

Trump, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, said the United States had provided $60 million for humanitarian aid, and other nations would have to step up.

He said he discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, and she told him European countries would step up their assistance very substantially. He said he also planned to discuss the humanitarian situation with Starmer during his visit on Monday.

“We’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up,” Trump said. “It’s a mess. They have to get food and safety right now.”

Starmer agreed, saying: “It’s a humanitarian crisis, right? It’s an absolute catastrophe…. I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screen.”

Trump said he would not comment on a push by French President Emmanuel Macron to back Palestinian statehood.

Trump also criticized the Hamas militant group for not agreeing to release more hostages, living and dead, and said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel’s approach would likely have to change.

“I told Bibi that you have to maybe do it a different way,” Trump said, echoing similar comments made on Sunday.

Asked if a ceasefire was still possible, Trump said, “Yeah, a ceasefire is possible, but you have to get it, you have to end it.” He did not elaborate on what he meant.