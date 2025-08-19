Fire-stricken residents of mountainous Limassol are receiving support from the government, with some cabinet decisions having already been implemented in full, mountains commissioner Charalambos Christofinas said on Tuesday.

He said he was quite satisfied with the way things were proceeding and that he was in daily contact with involved ministries to solve any problems as they arise.

“We stand by the people,” he said.

Christofinas, who was named to coordinate the implementation of the measures, said financial support to community councils had been paid in full.

Furthermore, families who lost their homes were paid a lump sum of €10,000 and €2,000 for each dependent child, while those whose homes were partially burned in the fire received €5,000 and €1,000 for each dependent child.

Christofinas told the Cyprus News Agency that 100 homes were totally destroyed and 180 partially. The total compensation given out for completely burned houses was €1.1 million, he added.

A handful of people are still waiting for payments as their full details have not been collected.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence said it was still receiving applications through village councils for rent subsidies and was responsible for housing 90 adults and 30 children.

Those currently housed at Tepak dormitories are being given priority as they have to vacate the premises by August 26.

The aim, Christofinas said, was to find a more permanent solution.

Christofinas said officials of the technical chamber (Etek) had concluded over 300 assessments of buildings affected by the wildfire and 150 more would be completed by the September 6 deadline.

Christofinas said the commerce ministry had also paid out the first lump sum for lost income and destroyed stock to restaurants and small businesses, such as supermarkets.

He added that the water supply had been restored fully and electricity by 99 per cent.

The commissioner described the projects to prevent floods – due to bare hillsides and possible rainstorms – as very important and pointed out that they should be finished by the end of October.

Farmers had also been paid compensation in full, Christofinas said. Those eligible were 835 individuals and total compensation exceeded €3 million. A further 612 applicants who were not registered with the agricultural payment organisation had also been paid in full.

Those farmers who have not yet applied for compensation are urged to do so.

By the end of the year, applications will be received for new farmers to utilise abandoned land.

Tourist establishments have also been paid compensation for loss of income.

The deputy ministry for tourism is also evaluating licenced self-catering accommodation. The compensation to be paid out is €1,000 per bed and 40 per cent loss of income. Thus, applicants will have to submit their financial records for 2023 and 2024.

The Limassol wildfire broke out on July 23 and raged for three days, killing two elderly people and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses.

It burned an area of 124km², more than one per cent of the island.