Cyprus was judged as having a high level of judicial independence, with very low rates of reports of corruption or external pressure, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, presenting research by the European Network of Councils for the Judiciary.

The report added that Cyprus “ranks among the top ten countries, recording higher scores in the perception of the personal independence of judges, but also in the overall perception of the independence of the judiciary at the national level. At the same time, there are few references to the existence of a dispute or media influences.”

However, the implementation of government decisions remains at a low level, the ENCJ said.

The ENCJ’s research is considered valuable as it reflects “from the inside” the real operating conditions of justice systems.

The ENCJ aims to ensure the independence of the judiciary and the efficient administration of justice in EU member states.

Every two years, it conducts the ENCJ Survey among judges on the independence of the judiciary, which is based on the views of the judges themselves.

It questions them on their personal independence, the independence of other judges, any external pressures, the relationship between the judiciary and the other powers, the extent to which court decisions are implemented in practice and the role of the media.

The 2025 survey involved 19,136 judges from 32 jurisdictions in 30 countries.

The results show an overall positive picture, with problems in the implementation of decisions and political pressure in some countries.