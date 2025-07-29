The demand for properties next to the new Paralimni Marina is rising rapidly. Find your holiday home today and invest in a property with high ROI!

Imagine waking up every morning with sea views, just steps away from the New Paralimni Marina, the most desirable area of Protaras in the Pernera area, in Cyprus.

The Paralimni Marina, set for completion in 2026, is expected to transform Protaras into one of the most popular cosmopolitan resorts in the Mediterranean. It will feature renowned restaurants, cafés and boutiques from leading fashion brands and will significantly upgrade the Pernera area and the everyday life of its residents.

Owning a villa next to Paralimni Marina means enjoying many advantages. You’ll have access to Protaras’ award-winning beaches just one minute from your villa, while also being close to the vibrant nightlife. Additionally, you’ll enjoy all the amenities of the Marina and its high-standard restaurants and shops, as everything will be right next to you!

Moreover, a villa near Paralimni Marina is a smart investment, as the area is constantly developing and properties here are in high demand, offering excellent returns.

Since location is everything when buying a property, we recommend three top residential projects for sale near the new Paralimni Marina. What makes them stand out? They combine high construction quality, modern and functional design, a private pool, and spacious gardens.

After reviewing them, we recommend scheduling a visit to experience the area’s advantages firsthand and choose the property that suits you best!

Just 150 metres from the new Paralimni Marina and Serena Beach (1-minute walk), the Premiere Pearl Villas are as precious and refined as their name suggests. This gated community is designed for modern living.

The project includes 19 luxury three-bedroom villas, each with a private pool, roof garden, and landscaped garden, creating a serene setting for relaxation at any time of day.

Key features of Premiere Pearl Villas

The minimalist design and use of natural materials harmonise beautifully with the local environment. The small scale of the project—just 19 villas—makes it unique, offering enhanced privacy and a sense of exclusivity. The location is both central and peaceful, combining relaxation with quick access to all areas of Protaras within just 5 minutes.

The Villas

With attention to detail, the villas of Premiere Pearl stand out for their comfort. Covered areas reach 135m², covered verandas 39m², and plots range from 289–360m².

Nearby beaches

Whatever beach you choose, it will be just minutes away, thanks to the prime location of Premiere Pearl Villas:

Serena Beach: 1 minute

1 minute Ayia Triada Beach: 3 minutes

3 minutes Kapparis & Malama Beach: 6 minutes

6 minutes Vryssi Beach & Fig Tree Bay: 9 minutes

Already dreaming of your villa at Premiere Pearl? See all details here and find the property that suits you.

Located just behind the new Paralimni Marina, Noera Residences is a sophisticated gated community just 2 minutes away. It consists of 60 luxury villas with 3 or 4 bedrooms, all featuring a private pool, spacious garden, and rooftop garden with breathtaking sunset views over Protaras.

Key features of Noera Residences

In addition to its location, the project stands out for its architectural design. With geometric lines, it combines modern elements with natural materials such as wood, blending seamlessly into the Mediterranean landscape of Cyprus.

The Villas

Built with high-quality, energy-efficient materials (Class A), the villas at Noera Residences are designed to take full advantage of the island’s Mediterranean climate. Carefully positioned for privacy, they offer spacious indoor and outdoor living areas. Covered areas range from 85–145m², while plots range from 254–512m². The elegant design with earthy tones creates a tranquil Mediterranean environment.

Nearby beaches

Owning a villa at Noera means having easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches in Protaras:

Serena Beach: 2 minutes

2 minutes Ayia Triada Beach: 4 minutes

4 minutes Kapparis & Malama Beach: 7 minutes

7 minutes Vryssi Beach & Fig Tree Bay: 8 minutes

Looking for a holiday home that combines elegance, privacy, and easy access to everything you love in Protaras? Discover more here and make your dream come true!

In a quiet, picturesque neighbourhood of Pernera, just one minute from Paralimni Marina, you’ll find Marina Villas.

This boutique project features just 9 luxury three-bedroom villas, each with a private pool, garden, and rooftop terrace. Its small scale makes it ideal for those seeking privacy and tranquility in one of the most privileged areas of Protaras, right next to the sea.

Key features of Marina Villas

Following Mediterranean principles, these villas offer seamless indoor-outdoor living with pool and garden views. Designed as an elegant residential community, Marina Villas feature a minimal aesthetic, with natural tones harmonising with wooden and stone details.

The Villas

Stylish and spacious, the 9 Marina Villas celebrate the Mediterranean way of life. High-quality natural materials, clean lines, and contemporary interior design trends create a unique canvas for your dream home.

Covered areas reach 157m², covered verandas 19m², and plots range from 267–381m². These villas are more than just a holiday home—they are a dream come true.

Nearby beaches

Direct access to Paralimni Marina is a major advantage, along with proximity to the area’s most exotic beaches:

Serena Beach: 2 minutes

2 minutes Ayia Triada Beach: 3 minutes

3 minutes Kapparis & Malama Beach: 7 minutes

7 minutes Vryssi Beach & Fig Tree Bay: 8 minutes

If you dream of a villa that combines luxury, privacy, and high investment potential, Marina Villas is what you’ve been looking for. See all the project details here.

