Cyprus stands ready to reactivate the maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza, permanent representative to the UN ambassador Maria Michail said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the international conference on the Palestinian question, in New York, Michail said a two-state solution was “the only path to peace, stability and security in the Middle East” and pointed out that “there is no alternative”.

Michail expressed Cyprus’ support for the coordinated efforts of the Global Alliance and thanked France and Saudi Arabia for initiating the international conference.

She said Cyprus’ participation “is testament to its resolve to address the unfolding political and humanitarian disaster.”

Michail recalled that the Republic of Cyprus recognised the state of Palestine in 1988 and “has always sought to act as a bridge for stability in the region”.

Referring to the consequences of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas against Israel and the war in Gaza, she highlighted the need for “immediate and sustained de-escalation,” an “urgent and lasting ceasefire” and the “immediate release of all hostages”.

She also praised the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States in this regard.

Michail spoke of the “unacceptable humanitarian conditions” in Gaza and called for the “immediate and sustained access and distribution of humanitarian aid across the entire territory.”

“Last week we joined over two dozen countries in a joint statement underscoring how the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths and unequivocally opposing any steps towards territorial or demographic change in the occupied Palestinian territories,” she said.

She added that Cyprus stands ready to contribute, including through the reactivation of the maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Michail said that “equally paramount is for Israel to comply with all its obligations by lifting restrictions to enable the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.”

She further stated that Cyprus was “unequivocally against displacement” and welcomed the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan as “a solid basis for further discussion”.

Michail said “Hamas cannot have any future role in Gaza” and that “we must not forget that Hamas is not the Palestinian people”.

Given the gravity of the situation on the ground, she said, it is paramount to continue our support to the Palestinian Authority’s reform pathway. Revamping the PA: politically, financially and through technical means in order to assist it in assuming also its responsibilities in Gaza, she added.

“Cyprus is fully committed to this, particularly in view of our upcoming presidency of the EU in the first half of 2026,” she said.

Michail also called for the avoidance of further militarisation in the West Bank, a halt to settlement expansion and support for the Palestinian Authority through reforms.

She furthermore reiterated Cyprus’ position in favour of a viable Palestinian state with the West Bank and Gaza as integral parts and East Jerusalem as its capital, “living side by side with Israel in peace and security”.