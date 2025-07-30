British Forces Cyprus (BFC) played a vital role in supporting the Republic of Cyprus’ emergency services last week, the British government said on Wednesday.

Amid soaring temperatures and strong winds, the fires posed a serious threat to at least 15 villages and scorched more than 120 square kilometres.

Working shoulder to shoulder, UK and Republic of Cyprus firefighters mobilised swiftly to contain the blazes, drawing on air and ground assets to prevent further devastation.

Chinook helicopters from British forces carried out continuous water drops, coordinating with Cypriot ground crews to tackle hotspots from the air. Meanwhile, UK personnel on the ground provided vital support, including the deployment of bulldozers to create firebreaks, as well as medical teams and logistical assistance.

The fires did not only endanger Cypriot communities. The flames advanced dangerously close to British bases at Troodos and Olympus, placing BFC installations directly at risk. Despite the threat to their own facilities, British forces remained fully engaged in the joint operation, highlighting the strength of their commitment to the island and its people.

“All available resources were mobilised not only to protect our own personnel and infrastructure, but to support the Republic of Cyprus in safeguarding affected communities,” a spokesperson for British Forces Cyprus said. “This is what our partnerships is about, standing together in times of need.”