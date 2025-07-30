The University of Nicosia (UNIC) proudly announces that its School of Business has secured accreditation from the internationally-recognised Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, following a lengthy and demanding evaluation process.

This achievement further establishes the University of Nicosia on the map of leading higher education providers in Business Administration. Fewer than 6 per cent of the world’s Business Schools, just 1,066 institutions in over 100 countries, hold AACSB accreditation, placing UNIC among the elite accredited institutions. AACSB accreditation is expected to further enhance the University’s international collaborations, research activity and the impact of its graduates at both local and global levels.

In its official announcement, AACSB congratulates the University of Nicosia on this achievement, praising the School’s Dean, Professor Angelika Kokkinaki, as well as the entire School of Business team – the academic and administrative staff, and the students – for their contribution to achieving this significant milestone.

“With a sense of pride and honour, we join the global community of AACSB-accredited universities,” stated the School’s Dean, Professor Angelika Kokkinaki. “This accreditation confirms our unwavering commitment to excellence in business-related education. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our teaching, research and administrative staff and students, while strengthening our strategic orientation toward international academic networking, innovative teaching, and research with social impact.”

The Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, congratulated the School of Business on this outstanding distinction, noting: “AACSB accreditation represents yet another confirmation of the high-quality education our School provides. We are proud of the School’s international recognitions and the dedication of its team. I express my warmest gratitude to Dean Kokkinaki and all the teaching, research and administrative staff for their exceptional work.”

The University of Nicosia is internationally recognised as one of the top universities in Business and Economics, ranking among the 176-200 top universities worldwide, #40 in the European Union, and #1 in Cyprus and Greece in the field, according to the results of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2025. In the ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2024, UNIC ranks in positions 151-200 in Business Administration.

AACSB, founded in 1916, is the world’s oldest accrediting body for Business Schools and the largest business education network, connecting students, academics, and businesses in more than 100 countries. Its accreditation recognises institutions that demonstrate exceptional quality in key pillars of higher education – from teaching and research to curriculum design and learning outcomes.

View the official AACSB announcement here.