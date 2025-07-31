The temporary desalination unit in Potima, with a daily capacity of two thousand cubic metres, is its final testing stage and is expected to be up and running soon, Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said on Thursday.

Lambrou told the Cyprus News Agency that water will flow through the unit for 24 hours, so that quality control can be carried out, adding that so far all the tests are good.

When approved by the Water Development Department, water will start being pumped into the network as early as Friday.

The two small mobile desalination units in Potima, with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres of water per day, have already been installed, Lambrou said.

This, he added, will strengthen the water supply of Pegeia and Kissonerga, under the Akamas municipality, with their operation over the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, a mobile desalination unit is being installed in the area, with a capacity of 10,000 cubic metres of water per day, which is expected to be operational in September.

This unit “will supply water to the westernmost area of Paphos and will save water which is currently being transported through the Asprokremos refinery,” Lambrou said.

Referring to the 15,000-cubic-metre desalination unit between Kouklia and Mantria, which was destroyed by fire in December 2024, Lambrou said it was expected to reopen within the next few weeks.