Altamira Real Estate brings the summer spirit one step closer with a new collection of 40 seaside properties, available for just a few days in select prime locations across Paphos, Larnaca and Famagusta. These properties are ideal for those wishing to live by the sea or seeking a sound investment opportunity.

The collection features modern apartments and detached homes, characterised by high-quality construction, stylish design and affordable prices, located in coastal areas with strong investment potential.

Whether you’re looking for a personal sanctuary, a smart investment or simply a means to live closer to the sea, this collection has something for you. From contemporary apartments to homes with panoramic views, all properties combine quality, location and value, under the trusted name of Altamira Real Estate.

Paphos: scenic views and high returns

Paphos remains a point of reference for investors, showing a significant increase in property demand. Altamira’s collection includes a range of apartments and houses in sought-after tourist developments with strong appeal and growth potential.

Highlights of the summer collection include several options in the Peyia area, with two apartments in Peyia Sunset and one unit in Peyia Gardens, all within walking distance of the area’s popular beaches. Also featured are nine apartments at Christina Hilltop, five at Coral View, and four properties at Paschalis Hill, all offering scenic views and easy access to both the tourist zone and Paphos town centre.

Further alternatives include apartments in Chloraka and Tala, as well as villas in Argaka and Mandria, near idyllic beaches with crystal-clear waters.

Famagusta: life in Protaras and Ayia Napa

The Famagusta district is a staple in Altamira’s portfolio. This year’s summer collection includes a standout maisonette in Paralimni, ideal for families or short-term rental use, as well as villas in Ayia Napa and Sotira, close to some of the island’s most popular beaches.

Larnaca: unique investment opportunities

The Larnaca district stands out with its strategic location, strong demand and easy access to the airport and renowned beaches.

In particular, a nine-apartment complex in Mazotos is ideally suited for tourist or long-term rental, with strong yield potential. In Tersefanou, one- and two-bedroom flats are available in Green Hills and Victoria Exclusive Apartments, perfect for investment or owner occupation, thanks to their carefully-considered design and high standard of amenities.

The campaign will run for one week, with the first offer submission opening on: Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 10am. The public can browse the full range of opportunities at www.altamirarealestate.com.cy and select the residential property that best meets their needs.