Farmers in the Aradippou municipality have begun collecting hay bales and animal feed to support their colleagues in villages affected by the recent wildfires.

“Within two days, a large quantity of animal feed – mainly hay bales – was collected and is being delivered by truck to the severely affected areas,” the municipality said in a statement.

The initiative comes in response to a call from Cyprus’ agricultural organisations for urgent support for livestock farmers in fire-stricken areas, many of whom lost their facilities, feed supplies, and parts of their herds in the blaze.

The municipality expressed its solidarity with the affected farmers and thanked all those who contributed, as well as the coordinating organisations behind the effort.