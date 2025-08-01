Reports prepared by the fire service, the forestry department, the civil defence and the police, regarding the wildfire that swept through Limassol last week, were handed over to President Nikos Christodoulides late on Friday afternoon.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told the Cyprus News Agency that the reports were received by undersecretary to the president Irene Piki.

The president’s instructions, Antoniou said, were to publicise the reports the soonest possible.