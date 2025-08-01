The Bank of Cyprus on Friday confirmed that its total issued share capital stood at 435,686,031 ordinary shares as of July 31, 2025, each with a nominal value of €0.10.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company explained that each ordinary share carries one voting right.

According to the announcement, on July 7, 2025, the company cancelled 5,142,602 ordinary shares that had been held as treasury shares in connection with its buyback programme announced on February 18, 2025.

As a result of the cancellation, the total number of voting rights in the company is now 435,686,031.

The company explained that shareholders may use the figure of 435,686,031 as the denominator for the calculations required to determine if they are obliged to notify their interest in the company, or any changes to that interest.

This requirement falls under the Irish Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended and the Irish Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

The company added that the buyback programme had been successfully completed as announced on June 17, 2025.