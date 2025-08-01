Despite a staggering $55 billion pouring into Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs, crypto investors are turning their attention to an under-the-radar project that’s quietly gaining serious momentum. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), still in its presale stage, has emerged as a strategic alternative with its DeFi-focused infrastructure and yield-rich ecosystem. While large-cap coins like BTC dominate headlines, early movers are eyeing the deeper gains that lie in protocols combining real-world utility with long-term scalability. With over 14,700 users already joining the presale, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming the name DeFi whales are watching closely.

Bitcoin (BTC) ETF inflows hit $55B

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have reached a milestone, surpassing $55 billion in cumulative net inflows since their January 2024 launch. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leads with over $20 billion, holding 720,954 BTC ($85.4B), while Fidelity’s FBTC follows with $12.29 billion. Despite Grayscale’s GBTC seeing $23.34 billion in outflows due to high fees, daily inflows recently peaked at $816.55 million, with IBIT alone capturing $754.73 million.

This surge reflects growing institutional adoption, fueled by regulatory clarity and pro-crypto policies. However, Bitcoin’s price remains flat below $120,000, with a 0.88% weekly dip, as miners’ selling (MPI at 2.78) and macroeconomic uncertainty temper gains. Analysts project inflows could hit $70 billion in 2025, potentially pushing BTC to $200,000 if adoption accelerates.

The yield machine built on real utility

What makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) so compelling right now is its income-generating design powered by mtTokens — digital receipts issued 1:1 when users deposit crypto assets like ETH, BTC, or stablecoins into Mutuum’s P2C (Peer-to-Contract) lending pools. These mtTokens automatically grow in value over time, earning yield based on pool utilization. Investors who lend through this model can capture stable APYs — such as 10% on USDT or 9.5% on ETH — without active trading.

Even more powerful is the protocol’s staking mechanism. Users can stake their mtTokens in designated smart contracts to receive MUTM rewards funded by the platform’s own revenue. This isn’t inflationary token printing — rewards come from the buyback of MUTM from the open market, aligning long-term value with token scarcity. This circular structure turns passive holders into ecosystem stakeholders while steadily reducing available supply.

Borrowers, on the other hand, unlock capital without selling their assets. A BTC holder, for example, can secure a loan in DAI at a 60% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio while keeping exposure to Bitcoin (BTC)’s upside. It’s a model that benefits both sides of the transaction — lenders earn stable yields, and borrowers retain asset appreciation potential.

Alongside this contract-based lending model, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also supports a P2P (Peer-to-Peer) system. This caters to users willing to take on higher risk assets like DOGE, FLOKI, TRUMP etc for higher returns by directly negotiating terms with counterparties. Designed primarily for less liquid or volatile tokens, the P2P model gives flexibility to experienced lenders and borrowers who want full control over interest rates and terms.

What’s more, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is conducting a $100,000 giveaway, rewarding 10 early supporters with $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each. This campaign is not only boosting visibility but also reinforcing user trust in a transparent and community-oriented ecosystem.

Presale gains and what happens next

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, offering tokens at just $0.035. Over $13.8 million has already been raised, with 7% of the Phase 6 supply (170 million MUTM tokens) now sold. With the price set to jump to $0.040 in the next round, current investors are positioned to gain an instant 15% boost by getting in early.

Consider this: investors who entered during Phase 2 at $0.015 are already sitting on 133% returns. Those who secured allocations during Phase 1 at $0.01 have seen a 250% increase. These are not hypothetical numbers — they reflect real price growth within the presale structure itself. As the listing price approaches $0.06, current Phase 6 buyers still have room for gains exceeding 70% on paper.

And with long-term projections aiming at $1 to $3 and even beyond $6, early buyers are setting themselves up for exponential returns. The post listing projection is not just fictitious, after the exchange listing the project will be more visible and users will be aware of the real utility and hence will switch their holdings to this project.

The protocol’s fundamentals are being noticed by serious participants in the space. A $50,000 CertiK bug bounty is currently active, supported by top-tier audit reviews, including a 95.00 Token Scan score and a Skynet rating of 78.00. Additionally, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already attracted a social following of over 12,000 on Twitter, signaling rising market interest before the official beta launch and listing.

With a total supply capped at 4 billion MUTM tokens and Layer-2 deployment planned to minimize gas fees and increase scalability, the future trajectory is firmly pointed upward. Every presale phase that passes tightens the supply and increases the buy-in price — meaning current entry points are limited and time-sensitive. As institutional funds chase BTC ETFs for security, crypto insiders are chasing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for real yield and upside.

