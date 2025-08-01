Cyprus’ population continued its upward trend in 2023, reaching a total of 966,400 by the end of the year, an increase of 17,300 compared to 949,100 in 2022, according to official figures released by the Statistical Service on Friday.

Of the total population, 475,600 were men and 490,800 women. The data reflects the ‘de jure’ population, individuals who usually reside in Cyprus, regardless of their presence at the time of the census.

The largest age group consisted of individuals aged 15 to 44, numbering 403,400. This age bracket forms the backbone of the country’s workforce and includes both students and early-career professionals. It was followed by those aged 45 to 64, with 243,800 people, and those aged 65 and over, totalling 171,600.

Breaking the figures down further, the single largest five-year age group was those aged 35–39, which accounted for 81,000 people. This was closely followed by the 40–44 age group, with 77,200 individuals.

In terms of gender distribution, both men and women showed a similar pattern, with the 15–44 age group dominating. This category included 198,800 women and 204,600 men, indicating a strong demographic concentration in the country’s younger and most economically active population.

The figures not only highlight a growing population but also suggest a society largely composed of individuals in their prime working years. This trend, if maintained, may offer advantages for Cyprus’ labour market and economic development in the coming years, particularly if supported by policies that retain and attract young professionals.