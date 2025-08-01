Palestinian ambassador Abdallah Attari stressed the urgent need for support from friendly countries, such as Cyprus, during a meeting on Friday with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.
In a written statement, Attari said he informed Kombos about the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
He also hailed the outcome of the high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, held in New York from July 28 to 30.
According to the statement, Kombos informed Attari about Cyprus’ efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
