The police issued a warning on Friday about a new scam with text messages purportedly from banks.

Already, several complaints have been made to the police regarding the text messages containing “information about unauthorised transactions or verification codes”.

The scammers then advise the recipients to call a telephone number.

“These are malicious actions aimed at extracting sensitive information and/or bank details and sums of money,” the police said.

The public are reminded not to call telephone numbers in suspicious or spam messages and not to provide personal or bank details over the phone or by sms.

The police urge the public to immediately inform their bank via official channels and file a complaint with the police at 22808200.