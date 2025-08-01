Range Rover House reopened its doors in the enchanting landscape of Mykonos over July 11-26, 2025, offering a truly distinctive destination that celebrates design, innovation and elegance. Carefully curated, the experience conveys the essence of the luxury brand to a select audience of clients and guests.

The philosophy of modern luxury came to life within a contemporary villa, hosting multiple entertainment and lifestyle spaces, including two infinity pools overlooking the captivating landscape of Aleomandra.

Marking the 55th anniversary of Range Rover’s founding, Range Rover House Mykonos honoured the brand’s legacy with a curated exhibition of landmark models – from the original vehicles of the 1970s to the present day – culminating in the world premiere of the Range Rover SV Fifty-Five*.

With over five decades of continuous innovation, the SV Fifty-Five embodies the perfect balance between cutting-edge advancement and timeless design sophistication.

Its bespoke paint is a modern reinterpretation of 1970s Lincoln Green, while the interior is adorned with Caraway leather of exceptional quality, paying tribute to the authentic design of the era. This ultra-luxury, highly-limited edition also features embroidered seat detailing and illuminated treadplates marked “1 of 10”.

With only 10 units to be produced globally, the SV Fifty-Five is the epitome of exclusivity.

The unmatched Range Rover experience

Range Rover House Mykonos offered guests the opportunity to drive the latest Range Rover models and enjoy exclusive, exhilarating experiences through unique natural landscapes and breathtaking sunsets.

Unforgettable moments were savoured as visitors explored the brand’s superiority in design and innovation – from the perfection of every detail to state-of-the-art infotainment systems.

Alongside a variety of exclusive experiences and curated activities, Range Rover House Mykonos showcased the brand’s DNA and its leadership in luxury automotive design.

Among the specially-curated experiences was The London Collection, Range Rover’s first lifestyle capsule collection, featuring eight timeless, high-design pieces.

Guests also had the chance to enjoy creations by award-winning chefs, wine and champagne tastings, and bespoke cocktails.

“On the occasion of Range Rover’s 55th anniversary, we celebrate the essence of the brand in an exceptional setting where elegance, innovation and heritage coexist harmoniously,” stated Range Rover Global Managing Director Martin Limpert.

“Through the Range Rover House, we offer culturally enriched, exclusive experiences that forge genuine emotional connections. In doing so, we continue to redefine the concept of modern luxury.”

A deep encounter with the sea

Guests of Range Rover House Mykonos also enjoyed a unique sea trial aboard the “Sylia”, a next-generation Riva 90’ Argo flybridge yacht. Riva additionally presented the “Range Rover Riva Time Travel” workshop, offering guests a rare opportunity to explore the history and distinctive features that have made both brands globally renowned.

Exclusive SV model displays in Mykonos

Among the selected SV models showcased in Mykonos:

Range Rover Sport SV Vega Curation – Part of the Celestial Collection, featuring limited-production models

– Part of the Celestial Collection, featuring limited-production models Range Rover Sport SV Edition TWO – The successor to the successful Edition ONE, introducing refined design with a focus on performance and technology

(*) The final version of the Range Rover SV Fifty-Five prototype, presented in Mykonos, will be available for purchase from October 2025.

For more information, visit: https://www.pilakoutasgroup.com.cy/