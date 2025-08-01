Pieros, a green turtle that had been kept at the sea turtle care centre for treatment, has been released back into the sea, it was announced on Friday.

The Department of Fisheries and Marine Research organised an even on Thursday, during which children were given the opportunity to participate in the release of Pieros.

Pieros, a large adult male green turtle, was admitted to the Marine Aquaculture Research Centre in Meneou, Larnaca, on June 27, suffering from exhaustion and buoyancy issues. The centre also operates as a Sea Turtle Rescue Centre.

Following treatment, Pieros recovered his ability to swim, dive, and feed independently and was deemed fit to return to his natural habitat.

Children attending the event were accompanied by their guardians, along with 11 teachers from EU schools. Participants were also introduced to the department’s broader conservation work and research initiatives.

The turtle’s release was carried out as part of the Life Adapts project, which aims to protect marine species in the face of climate change. Children had the opportunity to learn about the efforts being made in Cyprus to protect sea turtles.

The Life Adapts project includes conservation actions targeting two turtle species — Caretta caretta (loggerhead) and Chelonia mydas (green turtle) — as well as the endangered Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus), in collaboration with partners from Cyprus, Italy, and Greece.

Innovative practices such as eDNA, satellite telemetry, drones, camera traps and the participation of volunteers and divers in science activities are set to be implemented, with the aim of protecting the species from climate change.