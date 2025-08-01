Police on Thursday arrested three people in the old town of Nicosia as part of a coordinated operation initiated by the justice ministry and the deputy minsitry of migration.

The three people were arrested during checks, which found that two of them were residing in the country illegally.

The third, a 43-year-old man, was arrested after the officers found and confiscated a noxious gas projectile device and an iron fist in his possession.

He was taken to the police station where he was charged in writing and released to be summoned before court

As part of the operation, checks of a total of 109 people, both foreigners and Cypriots, were carried out at various premises.