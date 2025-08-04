The child who fell nine metres out of a window in the early hours of Sunday morning is in a “serious but stable” condition, paediatric surgeon at Nicosia’s Makarios children’s hospital, Dr Christos Mina, said on Monday.

Mina added that “all the necessary examinations are continuing” and that “the appropriate treatment is being planned”.

The police said the child had suffered the fall after waking up in the night in his apartment and looking for his mother, who was working in a restaurant at the time.

When the child could not find his mother, the police said, he opened the apartment’s kitchen window.

However, he then lost his balance and fell out of the window.

His predicament was noticed by neighbours who heard him screaming and thus called an ambulance.