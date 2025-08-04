Cypriot beverage company Keo PLC on Monday announced that it has completed the distribution of its interim dividend to eligible shareholders, in accordance with the announcement issued on June 25, 2025.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company confirmed the process in a market notification published on August 4, 2025, through the Regulated Market, where its shares are traded.

The payment was carried out in line with the provisions of the regulatory decision on the operation of the central depository and central registry of securities, which came into effect on November 13, 2023.

For investors whose shares are held under the control of a custodian, the dividend amount was paid directly to the custodian, who is then responsible for disbursing the funds to their respective clients.

For investors whose shares are not under custodian control, Keo stated that dividend payments were made either by bank transfer to an account specified by the shareholder or via cheque sent by post to the address provided by the shareholder to the company.

Keo also stated that in cases where shareholders did not respond to the company’s previous correspondence regarding their preferred payment method (a copy of which was attached to the announcement) the dividend amount has been withheld.

This amount will be released only upon the company receiving authorisation from the shareholder, specifying one of the two approved payment methods.

These include an IBAN number for bank transfer or a confirmed mailing address for cheque dispatch.

Alternatively, shareholders may collect their cheque in person from the company’s registered office, provided they present valid identification or a passport.