A ‘Green Kiosk’ was opened in the Paphos district village of Polemi, the village’s council said.

The council explained that the kiosk is “a small sorting centre for recyclable materials, which is appropriately configured in a small, modified shipping container”.

It added that its aim is to “record the quality and quantity of incoming materials, as well as to achieve the separation and recovery of materials of high value”.

As the village council stated, the ‘Green Kiosk’ is a shipping container with holes in one side, into which members of the public can deposit recyclable waste.

There are four categories for four categories of waste: plastic, metal, paper, and textiles.

The kiosk’s opening is part of a wider national rollout, with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou having said last year that the creation of ‘Green Kiosks’ “lays the foundation for a new era in waste management and in the circular economy, confirming in practice that protecting the environment is a priority.”

She added that the initiative aims to offer everyone in Cyprus “the means to actively participate in sustainable development”.

Additionally, she said, the government is “working to inform people correctly and develop people’s environmental awareness”.

To this end, she said the Green Kiosks “fit exactly into this context”, describing them as “information and awareness centres where people have the opportunity to learn about best practices in waste management and help themselves to reduce their environmental footprint.”

She added, “today more than ever, our individual and collective responsibility towards the environment is not optional, but a necessity.”