An extra 852 BMW cars in Cyprus must be taken off the road immediately due to a serious safety risk from faulty Takata airbags.

The recall was ordered after BMW informed its local distributor, Char. Pilakoutas Ltd, that the driver airbags in these vehicles could explode when deployed, possibly causing injury or death. Owners have been instructed not to drive the affected cars until further notice.

Following this alert, the department of road transport has cancelled the roadworthiness certificates for the 852 vehicles. This means the cars are no longer legally allowed on public roads.

In a public statement, the department urged all affected owners to urgently contact Char. Pilakoutas Ltd for further guidance. The company is the official BMW distributor in Cyprus and is coordinating the response locally.

The recall is part of a wider global issue involving Takata airbags. Over the past decade, millions of cars worldwide have been recalled after it was discovered that the airbags could rupture due to long-term exposure to heat and humidity.

BMW is among several major carmakers affected by the defect. In Cyprus, recalls have taken place in stages as more at-risk vehicles are identified.

The department of road transport said it is taking the matter seriously and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Officials reminded drivers to check their vehicle identification number through BMW’s official channels or the distributor’s website to see if their car is affected.