Aristo Developers, one of Cyprus’ leading real-estate development companies, is pleased to announce the official launch of Blocks 2, 9, 10, and 11 at the acclaimed Pearl Park Residences in Paphos.

This launch follows the remarkable sales performance of the project’s previous 10 blocks, reflecting both the strong demand and sustained confidence in the development.

Located in the heart of Paphos, Pearl Park Residences is an exclusive esidential community that combines elegance, sustainability and urban convenience. The new blocks offer a compelling opportunity for homebuyers and investors seeking either a high-quality primary residence or a rewarding buy-to-let investment in one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

The development enjoys close proximity to key amenities, including renowned restaurants, shopping districts, entertainment venues, schools, universities and medical facilities—making it an ideal choice for families, professionals and international buyers alike.

Among the standout features of the project are:

Children’s paddling pool & communal swimming pool

Private gym for residents

Landscaped gardens & relaxation areas

Each apartment has been thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort, space and aesthetic appeal, while also offering uninterrupted sea views. The latest phase includes:

6 three-bedroom maisonettes

8 three-bedroom apartments

10 two-bedroom apartments

“Pearl Park Residences continues to attract significant interest from both local and international buyers,” said a spokesperson for Aristo Developers. “Given the success of the previous blocks, we anticipate similar demand for this new release.”

Interested buyers are invited to schedule a private viewing or learn more by visiting Aristo Developers’ official website or contacting the sales team.

