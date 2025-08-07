The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the listing of additional shares for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Plc on its Main Market.

According to the CSE, the listing concerns 8,573 additional ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each, issued and granted to members of the company’s executive management team as part of its incentive schemes.

“These additional shares were issued on May 28, 2025, under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and were granted to members of its executive management team,” the CSE said in its announcement.

It added that the plan had received shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting held on May 17, 2024.

The additional 8,573 shares will be incorporated into the company’s existing listed share capital, which will now amount to 440,828,633 shares.

They will be traded on the Cyprus Stock Exchange under the same ticker symbol, BOCH, and the same ISIN code, IE00BD5B1Y92.

Moreover, the shares will also be traded simultaneously on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX).

The CSE clarified that 8,573 Depository Interests corresponding to the additional shares will be registered in its Central Depository and Central Registry.

These Depository Interests were issued by MUFG Corporate Markets Trustees (UK) Limited, formerly known as Capita IRG Trustees Ltd and Link Market Services Trustees Limited.

MUFG was designated by Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc to issue these instruments, which correspond to the newly listed 8,573 shares now entering the Main Market of the CSE.

Settlement and clearing of the Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc share transactions executed on the CSE will be carried out through these Depository Interests.

The CSE also confirmed that the date for the commencement of trading for the additional shares and the registration of the Depository Interests in the Central Depository and Registry will be Monday, August 11, 2025, in accordance with Articles 10(1) and 10(3) of the relevant Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange legislation.