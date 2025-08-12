Lockers are to be placed in eight locations on two beaches in Paralimni and Deryneia, the municipality said on Tuesday.

The lockers will be installed at six locations on Vrisi beach, and two on Fig Tree Bay beach, with 40 boxes per location.

“This collaboration between the Paralimni and Deryneia municipality, and LAG Trading Ltd was signed by mayor George Nikolettos and Lambros Antoniou, a company representative,” the municipality said.

The beach lockers will offer safety and convenience to beach visitors and act as an upgrade of the available services and the overall experience, it added.

“This initiative will be part of the strategic improvement of beach infrastructure in the municipality, to provide modern and practical solutions which meet visitor needs and strengthen the image of Paralimni and Deryneia as a quality tourist destination,” Nikolettos said.