World number one Aryna Sabalenka kept her Cincinnati Open title defence alive by claiming a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) victory over Emma Raducanu in a marathon third-round clash on Monday, while men’s top seed Jannik Sinner overcame Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

Fresh off their third-round clash at Wimbledon last month, Sabalenka and Raducanu produced another epic contest, featuring a 13-deuce game in the third set, before the 27-year-old Belarusian sealed victory in three hours and nine minutes.

Sabalenka relied on her trademark powerful serve to hold firm in the key moments, winning two tiebreaks to take her tally to 18 for the season, the most by any women’s singles player in the professional era.

Despite the defeat, Raducanu seems to be finding her best form just in time for this month’s U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, where she triumphed in 2021. The 22-year-old Briton outscored Sabalenka in total points won, 125-123.

“I’m really happy to see her healthy. I can see she’s improving,” Sabalenka said of Raducanu. “Happy to get through this match. I really hope tomorrow I have a day off.”

Sabalenka next faces Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16.

Men’s defending champion Sinner reached the last 16 with a 6-2 7-6(6) victory over Diallo, stretching his winning streak on hardcourts to 23 matches.

The 23-year-old four-times Grand Slam champion, whose clash with Diallo was delayed by a fire alarm before the players continued through the noise, next faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

“I feel like today was a very difficult day at the office,” Sinner said. “He was serving very well, especially in the second set. Against big servers you always have to find the right balance at the back of the court.

“Today I struggled a bit at times. But still very happy. I need these tough matches … Getting used to very difficult situations. I’m very happy this happened before a Grand Slam.

“I’m happy about today. Can I do things better? Yes. But not every day is the same. So I’m very, very happy.”

POWER OUTAGE

Earlier, fourth seed Taylor Fritz defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4) 7-5 after a power outage caused a one-hour delay.

The 27-year-old American did not face a break point and capitalised on his lone break opportunity before serving out the match, sealing the win in two hours and eight minutes.

Former champion Madison Keys booked her place in the last 16 with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan’s Aoi Ito, edging a tight first set before storming through the second in just 20 minutes.

Next up for the Australian Open champion is Kazakh ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who recovered from a first-set wobble to battle to a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Belgian Elise Mertens.

“In the first set I struggled a lot. I think I never did so many double faults. Something for me to learn. Happy in the end I managed to find my game. Thank you so much guys for staying so late,” the 2022 Wimbledon champion said after beating Mertens.

Anna Kalinskaya stunned American fifth seed and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-4 for her third win against a top-10 opponent in the season. Kalinskaya will face fellow Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round.

American 13th seed Tommy Paul was knocked out by 37-year-old Mannarino, who came back from a set down to win 5-7 6-3 6-4.

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech had earlier collapsed mid-match in sweltering conditions before being forced to retire against Canadian 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was leading 7-6(4) 4-2.