It’s time for a drive-in cinema! The Idalion Classic Car Club and PKCEL are once again organising a special event this summer in the capital city, filling August’s events with vintage vehicles and classic cinema. After successful cinema events in previous years, the Classic Car Drive-In Cinema returns towards the end of the month.

Taking over the Dali high school field on August 24, a large cinema screen will be put up while classic cars fill the stadium. The event will begin at 7pm, welcoming antique cars to line up for an open-air exhibition. Of course, the event is not just for vintage car drivers as all sorts of car owners are invited to join and take in the collection of cars from bygone eras.

Drivers can park their car for an ultimate drive-in cinema experience or pull up chairs and blankets to watch the film outdoors. It is also allowed to bring cool boxes.

The film to be screened this year is a classic in Greek cinema, directed by Stathis Psaltis – Kamikazi Agapi mou. The 1983 film is a romantic comedy filled with adventures, a series of unfortunate, tragicomic events with the police, odd jobs, love triangles and motorcycles, so expect emotions and laughter in the air.

Classic Car Drive-in Cinema

Classic car exhibition and outdoor cinema. August 24. Idalion high school field, Nicosia. 7m. €8. Tel: 99-644529, 99-685366