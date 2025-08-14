A Cyprus-headquartered gaming platform has moved quickly to take advantage of Epic Games’ courtroom victory over Google, launching its own Android store to offer developers and players a new distribution option.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, Skich Store, headquartered in Limassol, is now available globally for Android users via direct APK download from https://skich.app.

The launch comes just days after a United States court ruling forced Google to open the Play Store to competing platforms, marking a major shift in how mobile app distribution works on Android.

Already live on iOS across the European Union, Skich Store positions itself as a mobile-first platform focused on game discovery rather than pay-to-rank visibility.

By avoiding Google Play’s rules, algorithms, and billing systems, the Android version offers developers a direct route to audiences.

“We’ve seen firsthand how broken discovery can be for mobile games, especially for teams without massive ad budgets,” said Sergey Budkovski, CEO and co-founder of Skich Store.

“Launching on Android is not just our next step, it’s our most important one,” he added.

“We’re offering a real alternative where great games can rise on their own merit, not marketing spend,” he said.

The platform began earlier this year in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act.

It started as a discovery-focused app and evolved into a full mobile store after early insights into how players engage with curated, interest-based recommendations.

That experience is now driving Skich Store’s broader expansion.

Developer onboarding is already underway for the Android version, with more than 100 studios expressing interest in joining after launch.

Upcoming policy changes will allow users to install alternative app stores through official channels, eliminating the need for APKs and improving safety and ease of access.

Google is also expected to open its Play Store app catalogue to other stores.

As the industry adapts to new regulations and the Epic ruling, discovery, community, and user experience are expected to become key differentiators rather than simply app availability.

This is where Skich Store aims to stand out.

The platform offers developers a simplified 15 per cent revenue share and provides players with tools to find, follow, and engage with games through social features, recommendations, and integrated functions.

Skich Store for Android is available now worldwide via APK download.

The iOS version remains accessible across the European Union, with expansion to the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia expected before the end of the year.

Skich Store is backed by GEM Capital, a major games investor that supports studios and platforms across Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region.