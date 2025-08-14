The labour inspection department has ordered employers and self-employed workers to suspend all heavy and moderate outdoor work between 11am and 5pm today, due to extreme heat.

The department called for all deliveries by motorcycle, moped, bicycle or scooters, including food, parcels and mail, to be suspended between 12pm and 4pm.

It is in force in all areas more than 10 kilometres from the coast with an altitude below 300 metres above sea level, and in all areas with an altitude above 1,150m above sea level.

For lighter work or in areas not under red alert, employers and the self-employed are reminded to monitor temperature and humidity, adjust work schedules accordingly and provide for breaks in shaded or cool spaces.

The labour inspection department also recommended that workers access to cool drinking water, use protective clothing and hats and avoid strenuous work during the hottest hours.