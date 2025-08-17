A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in a kitchen of a house in the Tsakilero area of Aradippou, prompting a response from the fire service.

According to fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis, the blaze was reported at 1.38am, with crews from the Larnaca fire stations arriving on the scene with two fire engines.

Firefighters entered the premises wearing self-contained breathing apparatus and extinguished the flames with water hoses.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen.

The occupants managed to evacuate the house safely before the arrival of the fire crews, having noticed the blaze in time.

Investigations determined that the fire was caused by a cooking pot left unattended on the stove.