Large quantities of tobacco products on which duty had not been paid were discovered in two separate cases by customs officers at Larnaca airport following checks on luggage on Saturday, police said on Monday.

In the first case, an out-of-court settlement was reached, while in the second case, the passenger was arrested.

On Saturday, the luggage of a 35-year-old passenger travelling from Larnaca to Luton, United Kingdom, was selected for inspection by the customs department.

A total of 71 boxes of 200 cigarettes were found in his luggage, which did not bear health warnings in either Greek or Turkish, nor the security feature and the unique traceability code, indicating taxes had not been paid.

The passenger was arrested for the evident offences, while the contents of the luggage of his were confiscated. He was later released, after agreeing an out-of-court settlement for €2,200, while the tobacco products were seized to be destroyed.

In a second incident, also on Saturday, customs officers selected for inspection the luggage of a 39-year-old passenger travelling to Manchester.

“Seventy boxes of 200 cigarettes were found in his luggage, and the passenger was arrested for evident offences with the luggage and its contents confiscated.”

The tobacco products, which did not bear health warnings in Greek or Turkish, nor the security feature and the unique traceability code, were seized.

On Sunday he was taken to Larnaca district court, which issued a two-day remand order against him.