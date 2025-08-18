Czech and Estonian researchers are joining forces to build a cross-border cybersecurity hub that will strengthen Europe’s digital defences in the face of growing cyber threats.

By Michaela Nesvarova

The unmistakable silhouette of Špilberk Castle towers over Brno, the largest city in Czechia’s South Moravia region. From this medieval stronghold, you can spot the buildings of Masaryk University nestled below.

It was here, at the foot of this centuries-old fortress, that local computer scientists first had the idea to strengthen the defences of Europe’s digital realm by setting up a cross-border cybersecurity hub.

“It’s actually a very simple story,” said Vashek Matyáš, professor of computer science at Masaryk University. The university and its partners in South Moravia were already renowned for their ICT, education and cybersecurity research, and they wanted to take their work a step further.

“Once we started searching for a partner, we quickly realised that Estonia was the clear choice,” said Matyáš.

Estonia is among the world’s most advanced digital societies, boasting one of the most advanced e-government systems. A partnership between the two countries was, therefore, a natural fit.

In 2023, leading institutes from both countries launched CHESS – the Cyber-security Excellence Hub in Estonia and South Moravia.

Supported by the EU, and running until at least 2026, the CHESS team focuses on advancing cybersecurity through cutting-edge research, practical tools and education.

Setting up these European excellence hubs is crucial, said Matyáš, who coordinates the hub’s activities.

“While there are areas where the EU is strong, too many cybersecurity solutions still come from outside Europe. We need to strengthen our own position in this field.”

The CHESS team is focusing on identifying strengths and gaps in six key areas: the Internet of Secure Things, security certification, verification of trustworthy software, security preservation in blockchain, post-quantum cryptography and the human-centric aspects of cybersecurity.

The teams in Czechia and Estonia each bring their own distinct strengths.

“Our expertise is complementary, but there are areas in which we can learn from each other. In Moravia, we excel in human factors in security,” says Matyáš. “Estonia, on the other hand, has a strong expertise in the security of e-government solutions, for instance.”

One challenge keeping CHESS experts on their toes is post-quantum cryptography. Put simply, they are working to ensure that our data remains safe from the ultra-fast quantum computers of the future.

“We are assessing which cryptographic methods to use in case quantum computers evolve to the point they can bypass our current encryption methods,” said Matyáš.

“This isn’t a threat yet, but we need to think about this now because data needs to be kept safe for decades to come.”

Liina Kamm, an Estonian expert in privacy-enhancing technologies, warns that quantum computing could one day make current encryption obsolete.

“The encryption methods we use today rely on large prime numbers and are very difficult to break with existing computers,” she said. “But for quantum computers, it could become much easier.”

Sensitive data, such as health and legal records, could be compromised if current cryptographic methods fail. That is why CHESS researchers are exploring new encryption standards that quantum computers cannot break.

Quantum threats may lie ahead, but the most immediate cybersecurity risk is much more human.

“The biggest danger is users,” said Matyáš. “The human factor is a major concern – and something we take very seriously.”

Kamm agreed. “The main cybersecurity threat is the carelessness of people,” she said. “We can build the safest systems, but if someone writes their password on a sticky note next to their computer, it’s all for nothing.”

The solution? Education.

“Cybersecurity awareness is essential,” said Kamm. “That’s why education is a core part of what CHESS does.”

The collaboration has already delivered several practical applications that companies can use to test the safety of their systems.

One tool developed by Estonian partners is a cybersecurity self-assessment standard. This is a user-friendly checklist that gives organisations immediate feedback on strengths and areas for improvement.

“We have tested it in Czechia, and we are in serious discussions about rolling it out across the country,” said Matyáš. In the future, schools, hospitals and companies across Czechia may use the tool to boost their cybersecurity standards.

The CHESS partners want to make guidance on cybersecurity more accessible – and therefore more helpful to people. By the end of 2025, they will publish an action plan with concrete recommendations for improving cybersecurity in Estonia, Czechia, and across the EU.

“I believe CHESS can help Europe become more cyber secure,” said Kamm. “It works on big-picture research and day-to-day challenges. It deepens our understanding and gives us tools people can actually use.”

Beyond its research outcomes, the CHESS collaboration has also boosted the international profile of Masaryk University. “It has moved us to a different level,” said Matyáš.

The next step? The research team is now expanding its partner base to bring in new universities, companies, governmental institutions and other associations across Europe.

“We want to make sure that our research is used,” said Matyáš, “and that the expertise of all our partners becomes widely known.”

This article was originally published in Horizon, the EU Research and Innovation Magazine.