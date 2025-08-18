UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to turn to the UN security council (UNSC) to seek their consent for the replacement of UN special representative and head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp), Colin Steward.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CAN), Guterres is proposing that Senegalese diplomat Khassim Diagne, who until now serves as the UN’s deputy coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Mali, take over from Steward who had given his final briefing to the council in July.

The Republic of Cyprus, CNA said, has already approved of Guterres’ proposal.

UN sources told the news agency that Diagne was an experienced diplomat. He specialises in refugee protection, political affairs, mission management and supervision.

In the past, Diagne has served as UN’s regional director for West Africa and the Sahel zone, as well as the UN’s special representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), where he was responsible for protection and operations issues.

Hints about Diagne having been put forward as the UN’s new special representative in Cyprus first surfaced on August 13th, when diplomatic sources informed the Cyprus Mail that Diagne was the person about whom government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis was speaking in an announcement in on August 10.

In July, Colin Stewart gave his final briefing to the UN Security Council before returning to the island say his farewell ahead of his retirement. In his final statement, he expressed hope that the Cyprus problem could be solved.