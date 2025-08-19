A person was rescued by the fire brigade on Tuesday after their vehicle fell into a 10 metre ditch on the Palaichori to Nicosia road, police said.

The fire brigade and the police arrived at the scene at 11.28am.

The double cabin pick up veered off course and got immobilised on the hillside, while its driver was found conscious before being rescued by the fire brigade and transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.