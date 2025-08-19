The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Tuesday launched a new call for proposals under a programme titled ‘Enhancing Business Capacity for New Product Development’.

The programme offers eligible Cypriot businesses total funding of up to €30,000 per project.

The call is open to companies across all sectors with at least 10 full-time employees that are looking to invest in developing new products or services.

According to the announcement, the procedure will follow a simplified submission process with expedited evaluation.

The overall budget for the scheme amounts to €580,000.

Proposals must be submitted by Friday, October 3, 2025, at 13.00, exclusively through the IRIS Portal.

For additional information, businesses can contact the RIF Partner Support Centre at [email protected] or 22205000.