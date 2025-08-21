Cyprus grants over 500 digital nomad visas in four years

Cyprus issued more than 500 Digital Nomad Visas in the past four years, as the government seeks to reposition the island as a hub for remote workers and part of its broader strategy to attract investment and talent.

According to the Deputy Ministry of Migration which were mentioned at the Economytoday, 518 permits had been granted by the end of June 2025, together with 389 for family members.

The programme saw its busiest year in 2023, when 371 new applications were filed, before interest slowed in 2024 and into the first half of this year.

Renewals, however, remain strong, with 306 digital nomads choosing to extend their stay. The approval rate exceeds 92 per cent, with rejections described as limited.

Russian nationals account for the overwhelming majority of applicants, followed by citizens of Israel, the United Kingdom, Belarus and Ukraine.

A similar trend is seen in family permits, where Russians also lead, followed by Israel, Lebanon, the UK and Belarus.

The scheme was introduced by the council of ministers on October 15, 2021, initially capped at 100 permits, before the ceiling was raised to 500 in March 2022.

It allows non-EU and non-EEA nationals who can work remotely using telecommunications technology to reside in Cyprus while employed by companies abroad or offering services to clients outside the Republic. The aim, according to the Deputy Ministry, is to strengthen Cyprus as a centre for electronic services and to contribute to the wider Strategy for Attracting Businesses and boosting the country’s economic development.

Applicants must prove a stable net monthly income of at least €3,500 after deductions.

Successful candidates are granted residence for one year with the possibility of a further two-year renewal. Family members, spouses, civil partners and underage children, may also reside in Cyprus under the same permit, though without the right to work.

If a digital nomad spends more than 183 days in Cyprus in a single tax year, they are considered a Cyprus tax resident provided they are not tax resident elsewhere.

Applications must be submitted within three months of arrival and are usually examined within five to seven weeks.

The issuance or renewal of a temporary residence permit carries a fee of €70, while an additional €70 is charged for first-time registration in the Aliens’ Registry.

Biometric data are also required as part of the process.

The impact on the local economy is already visible. Andreas Alexi, officer at the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), said to Economytoday that digital nomads now represent “a rapidly growing and particularly active socio-economic group” that brings real value to Cyprus.

He pointed to studies by Ernst and Young and Nomad List, showing that each digital nomad spends on average €1,600 to €2,200 a month.

“If the framework of the Digital Nomad Visa is fully utilised, the direct annual contribution is estimated to exceed €10 million,” he said, while noting that the true benefit goes further, as nomads connect with local services, SMEs and the island’s technology ecosystem.

Real estate, telecoms, catering, wellness and transport are among the sectors that gain, while coworking spaces and B2B services, from IT and consulting to accounting and tax planning, are also seeing new demand.

Around three quarters of digital nomads are freelancers or self-employed, a factor that encourages networking and business synergies.

Yet pressures are also mounting. Housing and infrastructure in particular are under strain. The Keve notes that in areas such as Limassol and Paphos, where nomads tend to cluster, rents have risen by up to 22 per cent in the past two years.

At the same time, gaps in legislation on taxation, residence and social security remain a disincentive for newcomers, while rising living costs make life harder for students and young families.

Cyprus may rank high in European databases for digital readiness, but it is being outpaced by competitors. According to the EY Global Immigration Index, more than 43 jurisdictions worldwide now offer dedicated visas for digital nomads.

Spain offers a renewable three-year permit, the same as South Africa, while Portugal grants up to two years. Thailand has gone further, introducing a ten-year residence option.

Estonia was the first EU country to launch such a visa in 2020, later joined by Greece, Malta, Hungary and Italy. In Asia, South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan have also entered the field.

By contrast, Cyprus still caps its annual quota at 500 permits, a ceiling that was reached in 2023, with no new quota issued since, effectively suspending fresh applications. Alexi warned that this risks leaving the island behind, especially as rivals continue to expand and promote themselves internationally.

“The country must acquire a coherent and targeted identity, promoting Cyprus not only as a tourist destination, but as a European island of innovation and creativity,” Alexi concluded.