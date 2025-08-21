A 31-year-old will stand trial at the Larnaca criminal court for causing grievous bodily harm and injury, committed on the evening of August 14 in Kofinou.

The police filed the case at the Larnaca district court, which then referred the case to the criminal court to convene on September 23, until then the suspect will remain in custody.

The court heard that at 11pm on August 14 the police were informed of a 32-year-old man, who had been stabbed at the migrant reception centre in Kofinou.

Police investigations determined that both the victim and the 31-year-old attacker worked as security guards at the centre, with the police reporting that the pair “appeared to have professional differences”.

The attacker reportedly travelled to the migrant reception centre to stab the victim, before then going to the Kofinou police station to report what had happened and be arrested.

His victim was taken to the Larnaca general hospital, where it was found that he had suffered a wound to his abdomen.