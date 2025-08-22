In 2020, Shiba Inu was a joke. Another memecoin launched into the noise of a crowded market. But by the spring of 2021, that joke had become one of the wildest wealth events in financial history. A hundred dollars placed in SHIB at the right moment turned into $46 million at the peak. It was absurd. It was irrational. And it was unforgettable.

For every one who bought, ten didn’t. For every lucky winner, there were thousands who shook their heads, called it nonsense, and spent the bull run muttering: “I should have.” That collective regret has haunted retail investors ever since.

The truth is simple: SHIB’s story will never be repeated exactly. But the setup — an overlooked presale, a small price, a handful of early believers before the crowd arrives — is here again. This time, it isn’t powered by memes. It’s powered by sunlight.

The SHIB lottery vs. the EDMA engine

SHIB was pure speculation. It didn’t matter what the coin did, because it didn’t do anything. The only thing that mattered was momentum, and momentum delivered.

EDMA ($EDM) looks familiar at first glance: a presale token trading at pennies, with little media coverage and a community forming in silence. But beneath the surface, the mechanics couldn’t be more different.

Every rooftop solar panel becomes a node in the system.



Every meter reading generates an Energy Tracking Token (ETT) — blockchain proof of clean energy produced.



— blockchain proof of clean energy produced. Every ETT conversion requires $EDM.

That means demand isn’t optional. It’s tied to a $50 billion global carbon credit market that corporations are desperate to access.

The numbers hiding in plain sight

Over 30 million homes already run rooftop solar.

already run rooftop solar. Tokenized under EDMA’s model, that’s a $45 billion annual flow.

The voluntary carbon market is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, yet audited supply already lags demand by more than 30 percent.

This is what makes EDMA different from SHIB. The frenzy may look similar in its early silence, but the fuel is entirely new. SHIB burned tweets. EDMA burns sunlight.

Scarcity by design

Where SHIB inflated endlessly, EDMA shrinks as it grows. Every ETT conversion burns one percent of the $EDM used and pays another one percent to stakers. Circulating supply contracts while adoption expands.

Thirty million rooftops competing for a hundred million tokens is not a meme. It’s programmed scarcity. And programmed scarcity is the one story crypto markets never ignore for long.

The urgency window

EDMA’s presale is live now at $0.11. The next stage jumps to $0.18, with a target listing at $0.50. Already, more than 14,000 holders have joined, and $1.82 million has been raised — all without a single dollar spent on advertising.

This is the quiet moment before the headlines. The part of the story where skeptics laugh, believers buy, and the chart hasn’t even begun to move. It feels exactly like every great crypto trade does — obvious only in hindsight.

The redemption moment

SHIB minted millionaires and scarred a generation of investors with regret. EDMA offers something different: a chance at redemption. Same asymmetric upside, same underdog energy, but this time tied to a market that actually exists.

The question is simple: are you willing to miss it twice?

Crypto history doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes. SHIB was the wild lottery ticket. EDMA is the structured lottery — powered not by memes, but by measurable demand the world can’t avoid.

For those who still whisper “I should have bought SHIB,” the window is open again.

👉 Presale is live at edma.app.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).