The cryptocurrency market has always rewarded early entry into projects that combine strong narratives with long-term momentum. From Dogecoin’s surprising rise to PEPE’s meme-driven breakout, the market has seen how quickly tokens can gain traction. Now, analysts are shifting their focus toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol currently in presale, which many believe has the fundamentals to reach $1 faster than meme-driven competitors.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin, launched in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin, quickly evolved into one of the most recognized tokens in the market. What began as a joke transformed into a cultural icon, with DOGE climbing to an all-time high of $0.73 during the 2021 bull run, driven largely by celebrity endorsements and retail enthusiasm. Today, DOGE trades around $0.22, maintaining a multi-billion-dollar market cap. While its community remains strong, Dogecoin’s lack of built-in utility makes future exponential growth harder to justify, especially as investors now seek projects that deliver more than brand recognition.

Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE entered the market in 2023 as another meme-based token, capturing headlines with a rapid surge. Early buyers saw staggering returns as the token’s popularity spread across social media. However, like DOGE, its valuation was heavily sentiment-driven. Today, PEPE trades near $0.00001, still supported by retail enthusiasm but facing the same challenge: limited utility to drive long-term adoption. Its explosive breakout is still remembered as one of the most iconic meme-driven rallies in crypto, yet carrying that momentum into future cycles demands more than just community enthusiasm.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) enters the market with a revenue-backed structure designed for longevity. Currently in Phase 6 of its presale at $0.035, with a confirmed launch price of $0.06, the project is positioning itself as a leading contender for investors asking which crypto to buy for long-term growth.

Designed as a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity system, the protocol provides users with dual participation options:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): Large liquidity pools for high-demand tokens like ETH, USDT, and MATIC, where users earn steady yields.



Peer-to-Peer (P2P): Focused on SHIB, DOGE, PEPE, and similar assets, this structure lets participants arrange token lending and borrowing on their own terms, creating opportunities for yield without reducing the stability of the broader liquidity ecosystem.

When users deposit assets, they receive mtTokens that automatically accrue interest and can be traded, used as collateral, or staked for MUTM rewards. Rewards are funded through a buy-and-redistribute model, where protocol fees are used to purchase MUTM from the open market and deliver it to stakers, ensuring sustainable yield without inflating supply.

To strengthen its ecosystem, Mutuum Finance is also developing an overcollateralized stablecoin, minted from collateral deposited within its lending system. This stablecoin will not only expand utility but also create an additional revenue stream for the protocol.

What makes analysts confident MUTM will surpass DOGE and PEPE in performance

Experts point to several reasons why Mutuum Finance is seen as the next crypto to hit $1 faster than meme coins:

Early Entry Advantage: Priced at just $0.035 in presale and set to debut at $0.06, MUTM offers investors an immediate upside at launch. The presale has already raised over $14.7 million and attracted more than 15,550 holders, signaling strong early demand. Beyond the listing gain, early participants also position themselves for the protocol’s longer-term expansion and utility-driven growth.



Operational Readiness: Launching its beta platform ensures Mutuum Finance delivers utility from day one;



Sustainable Yield Model: Instead of relying on sentiment, the token’s value is reinforced by real protocol revenue and on-chain activity;



Whale Participation: Presale inflows show whales accumulating MUTM, a sign that larger investors recognize its long-term fundamentals;



Ecosystem Expansion: The upcoming stablecoin adds functionality, positioning the project to scale beyond lending and borrowing.

Analysts believe Mutuum Finance’s model gives it a stronger case for significant price appreciation in the upcoming market cycle.

The strongest $1 candidate for 2025?

The crypto market has shown time and again that projects with both momentum and measurable utility outperform sentiment-driven tokens in the long run. Dogecoin and PEPE each had their moments of explosive growth, but their reliance on community excitement limits future potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under $0.04 with its launch price already set at $0.06, offers both immediate utility and sustainable tokenomics. With whales joining in, a beta launch scheduled for exchange debut, and ecosystem expansion on the horizon, experts see MUTM as a stronger contender to hit $1 faster than DOGE or PEPE.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).