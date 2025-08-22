With the next bull leg expected to heat up in late 2025, traders are increasingly asking which crypto to buy today for sustainable long-term growth. While meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have captured attention in past cycles, analysts suggest that projects delivering utility and revenue-backed models are better positioned going forward. One token making its case as the best cryptocurrency to invest in for 2025 is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is still available under $0.04.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Introduced in 2013 as a joke cryptocurrency, Dogecoin lingered at sub-cent prices for a long time. Its breakout came in 2021, when celebrity endorsements and retail enthusiasm drove the token as high as $0.73. Today, DOGE trades at around $0.22, maintaining a $10+ billion market cap. While it remains one of the top cryptocurrencies by recognition, DOGE continues to rely heavily on community-driven momentum rather than concrete utility. For long-term investors, that raises questions about how much room is left for exponential growth.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu followed a similar meme-driven trajectory, entering the market in 2020 at a price so small it required multiple decimal places. In just a year, SHIB skyrocketed to record highs, creating generational wealth for early adopters. Today, SHIB trades near $0.000012, supported by a large retail community and ongoing ecosystem development such as Shibarium, its Layer 2 network. While these efforts add some utility, analysts note that SHIB’s valuation is still driven largely by sentiment, making it less reliable as a long-term income-generating asset.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stepping into the market with a utility-first approach. Now in Phase 6 of its presale at $0.035, and with a confirmed exchange listing price of $0.06, the project plans to launch its beta platform simultaneously with the token’s debut. This ensures investors gain immediate access to its core functions, bypassing the extended waiting periods common in new crypto ventures. Built as a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity protocol, Mutuum Finance offers two distinct participation models:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C): High-liquidity assets like ETH, USDT, and MATIC flow into shared pools, where users earn steady yields.



Peer-to-Peer (P2P): Allows users to set direct lending and borrowing agreements for community-driven tokens like SHIB, DOGE, and PEPE, enabling flexible terms while keeping the main liquidity pools stable.

Mutuum Finance funds rewards by redirecting a portion of protocol fees to buy MUTM from the open market. These tokens are then redistributed to mtToken stakers, creating continuous buy pressure and ensuring that passive income is backed by real on-chain activity.

Why analysts favor MUTM over DOGE and SHIB

Experts argue that while DOGE and SHIB remain culturally significant, their growth stories have already played out. DOGE went from fractions of a cent to $0.73, and SHIB turned micro-investments into millions during its early surge.

Mutuum Finance, by contrast, offers both early entry pricing under $0.04 and a model tied to measurable utility. On-chain data shows rising whale participation in the presale, with over $14.7 million raised and more than 15,500 holders onboarded. Recent inflows, including +$235,000 within a single 48-hour period, suggest growing confidence among larger investors who typically look for long-term fundamentals.

Adding to its roadmap, Mutuum Finance is also developing an overcollateralized stablecoin, which will be minted directly from collateral deposited within its lending protocol. This addition not only diversifies revenue streams but also strengthens the foundation for long-term sustainability, ensuring the project continues to grow beyond its initial launch phase.

The strongest long-term play?

The next major rally is expected to reward tokens with utility and early positioning. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu played their roles in past cycles, their upside is now limited compared to newer, utility-driven projects.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at just $0.035 with its launch price set at $0.06, combines immediate platform use, a sustainable yield model, and whale accumulation, factors that position it as a strong contender for long-term growth. For investors deciding which crypto to buy today, experts point to MUTM as the project with the clearest path to outperform SHIB and DOGE by year-end.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).