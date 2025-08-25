Financial assistance to compensate for vehicles damaged in the July wildfires will be made available to residents from Monday, the transport ministry said.

“The inventory and assessment of the damage to vehicles and machinery caused by the fire in the mountainous areas of Limassol has been completed and the payment of financial assistance to those affected will begin immediately,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the electromechanical services of the Limassol district office have meanwhile begun communicating with the affected residents to initiate the necessary arrangements.

Wildfires swept through the mountainous area of Limassol on July 23, leaving two people dead and over one per cent of the island burned. Many buildings and land were also destroyed.