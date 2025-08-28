A 79-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Pervolia on Thursday, after a fire broke out in the property.

Larnaca police said the blaze started at about 12.30pm and was first noticed by neighbours. They forced their way into the house and discovered the woman lying unconscious face down in the hallway.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but paramedics confirmed the woman had already died. She was later identified as local resident Filothei Mourtzi, aged 79.

Police confirmed the body showed no signs of injuries or burns. The fire had started in the bedroom but was brought under control by the fire brigade before it spread to other parts of the house.

Officers from Kiti police station are investigating the circumstances of her death and the cause of the fire.