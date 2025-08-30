Cardano has spent much of 2025 consolidating, but traders are now watching for signs of a breakout. On-chain data is pointing to accumulation, and many analysts are suggesting the $1 mark may soon come back into focus.

Yet while Cardano is holding steady, the real momentum in the market is shifting elsewhere. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi project, is quickly being seen as the best crypto to invest in this summer.

The presale is already in Phase 6, the price has surged 250% from its opening level, and demand is accelerating. Consequently, investors are beginning to compare ADA’s uncertain push with MUTM’s clear upward trajectory.

Cardano price movement

Cardano has been trading in a narrow band, struggling to escape repeated resistance. ADA dropped from $0.93 to $0.86 between 23 and 25 August, reflecting Bitcoin’s own correction. Even with this dip, daily trading volume has remained steady, showing that interest has not disappeared.

ADA tested $1 earlier in August but failed to break higher. Another retest is now expected in September, with $1.20 set as the next upside target if momentum carries through.

However, development activity on Cardano has slowed. Reports show activity scores have fallen in 2025, even though they still sit above Ethereum’s levels. At the same time, network transaction volume has declined nearly 90% since late 2024.

Mutuum Finance presale progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing a very different picture. The token launched its presale at $0.01 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. That is a 3.5x gain for early participants. $15,100,000 has been raised, and 15,800 holders have joined since the start.

Phase 6 is underway and selling out quickly, while Phase 7 will push the price up 14.3% to $0.04. The presale will eventually close at $0.06, giving current buyers an expected return between 300% and 500% once the token lists. Consequently, the chance to buy at this level is closing rapidly.

Moreover, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not just another altcoin. It is building a dual lending model with both peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract pathways. This design gives investors a choice between steady yields and higher-risk opportunities.

The platform also introduces an overcollateralized stablecoin that is minted and burned alongside loans, ensuring controlled supply. These features are aimed at long-term stability and consistent user engagement.

Security and rewards programs

Security is a critical area where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is excelling. The project recently completed a Certik audit, achieving a 95 security score. No vulnerabilities were found, and no incidents have occurred in the past 90 days.

Alongside this, the team has launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 USDT in rewards across four severity levels. This structure ensures that security remains a priority.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is running its largest giveaway yet, with $100,000 in MUTM to be shared among 10 winners. Each winner will receive $10,000, provided they complete all eligibility steps, including a $50 minimum presale investment.

The team has also introduced a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. Those who maintain their position will be rewarded with bonus tokens. Such community-driven initiatives are reinforcing loyalty and creating excitement.

Why experts are shifting focus

Cardano is continuing to attract speculation around a $1 breakout, but development concerns and reduced activity cast doubt on its immediate growth.

In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is offering tangible use cases, rising presale demand, strong security measures, and active rewards for participants. These factors are convincing many that the best crypto to buy now is not ADA but MUTM.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is combining presale momentum with a clear roadmap and robust tokenomics. The project has already delivered significant gains, and the path ahead points to even higher potential once the token launches.

For investors tracking crypto prices today, the message is clear: this is the token drawing serious attention.

