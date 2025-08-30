A fire that broke out in the kitchen of a two-storey home in Strovolos led to the hospitalisation of two children, it was reported on Saturday.

The fire service said the incident occurred on Friday around 12.30pm.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze, which affected the kitchen on the first floor.

Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus.

The kitchen and its equipment suffered extensive damage, and the fire also damaged the paintwork throughout the house.

Residents had already left the property before the fire service arrived but two young children were taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Nicosia general hospital after inhaling smoke, as a precaution.

An investigation by the fire service, in cooperation with the electromechanical service, indicates the fire likely started due to an electrical fault in a household appliance.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities are examining the scene to confirm the exact cause.