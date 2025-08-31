A seasonal low pressure system is influencing the region on Sunday, bringing mostly clear skies but also stronger winds in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Service, winds will start as light to moderate, reaching 3 to 4 Beaufort, but will strengthen later in the day. They are expected to become moderate to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, and locally very strong, 5 to 6 Beaufort, mainly in the southwest. The sea will be slightly rough, becoming rougher in places during the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to 37C inland, 31C on the west coast, about 34C on other coastal areas, and 29C in higher mountains.

On Sunday evening, skies will remain mostly clear, although patches of mist or low cloud may form locally. Winds will weaken to light and at times moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, from the southwest to northwest. The sea will be slight, but locally rough in the west and north. Temperatures will fall to around 22C inland and along the coast, and 18C in the mountains.

On Monday, the weather will stay mostly clear, with temperatures rising slightly above average levels for this time of year. On Tuesday, conditions will remain largely the same, but with a small drop in temperature.

By Wednesday, skies are again expected to be clear. No significant temperature change is forecast, with values staying a little above the seasonal norm.