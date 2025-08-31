A small forest fire in the community of Pera Orini, in Nicosia district, was brought under full control early on Sunday.

The forestry department of the ministry of agriculture said the fire broke out at 10:45 am on Sunday. It affected a limited area of dry grasses and scyvasses.

Firefighting teams from the observation post Efkaliptouthkia acted quickly. By 10:53 am, the fire was fully contained. The operation involved five forestry department personnel and two fire engines.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries or significant property damage have been reported. Authorities continue to urge residents to remain vigilant, especially in dry areas prone to fire.