Chief Scientist visits SOZO Brain Center to review AI healthcare

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides recently carried out an introductory visit to the SOZO Brain Center in Cyprus, according to an announcement released on Monday.

The visit allowed Skourides to review the organisation’s research activities, clinical practices, and international collaborations in the field of neuromodulation and AI-enabled medicine.

The announcement added that the visit formed part of a broader effort of engaging with Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem and supporting applied research, commercialisation, and global partnerships.

He was hosted by SOZO Brain Center chief executive officer Matthew Papadopoulos and brain.space chief executive officer Yair Levy, together with SOZO’s multidisciplinary research team.

The programme of the visit included presentations on ongoing projects, international partnerships, and a live demonstration of the Brain Sensei AI-powered neurotechnology helmet.

During the demonstration, the Chief Scientist experienced how real-time neurophysiological data is collected, analysed, and transformed into actionable insights for clinicians, with full compliance to GDPR and privacy regulations.

The SOZO research department, which comprises more than ten neuroscientists and clinicians, shared its work with the Chief Scientist and highlighted contributions to international scientific dialogue.

SOZO’s research findings have already been presented at global conferences such as the World Congress of Neurology and the International Neuromodulation Society World Congress, with further publications planned in peer-reviewed journals.

The organisation also briefed him on its medical training programmes.

So far, more than 150 doctors from 14 countries have been trained in SOZO’s neuromodulation protocols, while over 60 clinicians have become certified SOZO Fellows who are actively applying these therapies in their own medical practices.

Collectively, this network has already treated more than 3,500 patients worldwide.

Looking ahead, SOZO Brain Center is advancing three strategic pillars to strengthen global collaboration.

It is developing a Clinical Trials Centre aligned with UK and US standards to produce clinical evidence on neuromodulation therapies.

It is also establishing a CME-accredited e-learning platform that will enable continuous training and certification of clinicians around the world.

Additionally, it is creating train-the-trainer workshops to expand the faculty of trainers and scale access internationally.

Through its SOZO Partnerships, the organisation has already set up co-branded clinics in Berlin, Vienna, Melbourne, and Athens, integrating its treatment protocols into local medical practices.

In parallel, SOZO is also working on the development of agentic AI agents in healthcare.

Following the visit, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides said that “Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem continues to grow stronger through the work of scientists, clinicians, and entrepreneurs who are advancing solutions with global impact”.

“My visit to SOZO Brain Center offered valuable insights into the pioneering research being conducted in Cyprus, the international collaborations being forged, and the ways in which innovation here contributes to the broader scientific and medical community,” he added.

Skourides also said that “it is exciting to see how artificial intelligence is being used in healthcare here in Cyprus”.

“SOZO’s commitment to developing technologies such as Agentic AI within medical protocols, and the broader investment by Cypriot innovation companies in building strong R&D capabilities, reflect the ambition of Cyprus’ national Research and Development Strategy 2024–2026,” he stated.

On his part, SOZO Brain Center chief executive officer Matthew Papadopoulos said that “it was a privilege to welcome the Chief Scientist and present to him the progress our team has achieved”.

“At SOZO,” he continued, “we are advancing a first-of-its-kind agentic AI platform with brain.space, creating global standards in neuromodulation, and building an international network of trained physicians who are already transforming patient care.”

“With clinical trials, new co-branded clinics in major cities, and our CME-accredited e-learning platform, we are scaling innovation from Cyprus to the world,” he said.

“I am personally excited to be part of this journey, as we work to redefine how neurological and mental health conditions are understood and treated globally,” he added.

The announcement also mentioned that SOZO Brain Center, based in Cyprus, is a research and clinical organisation focused on neuromodulation therapies and AI-driven medical technologies.

Through international collaborations, training programmes, and clinical partnerships, the organisation contributes to advancing neuroscience and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

SOZO Brain Center’s growth and international credibility are anchored in its intellectual property portfolio.

The organisation holds proprietary rights to the Functional Network-Oriented Neuromodulation Protocol, a unique and clinically validated methodology that integrates multiple neuromodulation modalities for chronic, neurological, and mental health conditions.

SOZO’s intellectual property further encompasses copyrighted physician manuals, treatment SOPs, patient education materials, AI-driven diagnostic reporting systems, and e-learning modules that are exclusively licensed through the SOZO Fellowship, a global licence agreement enabling doctors around the world to apply these methods in their own practices.

In addition, SOZO manages internationally registered trademarks for its brand and intends to develop patentable innovations in neuromodulation device manufacturing by late 2026.

This intellectual property strategy ensures the protection, scalability, and ethical application of SOZO’s methods while reinforcing Cyprus’ position as a global reference hub for neuromodulation treatments.